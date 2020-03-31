Dance and juggle like nobody is watching

SOCIAL isolation is no fun and games, unless you’re learning how to dance, juggle and work a hoola-hoop.

Meraki Circus, Dance and Entertainment offers a unique selection of classes that are suitable for all ages and skill levels.

COLOURFUL CIRCUS: Rachel Butler is offering fun classes online for reduced rates.

And while the country continues to practice self-isolation, owner Rachel Butler has created a new and exciting way for participants to enjoy her classes, from the comfort of their own living room.

“We are looking at offering a series of live online classes and may even look at recording some so people with different schedules can still participate,” Ms Butler said.

“Online classes will be a mixture of circus and dance and we are really open to what people want to try or learn.

“We can do some strength and conditioning, hoola-hooping and even learn how to juggle some eggs in your kitchen or do a handstand safely in your loungeroom.”

Ms Butler said classes will be offered to adults and children of all ages and abilities.

The creative instructor said her philosophy is to dance like no one is watching and with classes conducted from the comfort of your home, the idea has never been taken so literally.

“My classes do quite well because I make sure participants feel comfortable, welcomed, encouraged and like they can be themselves,” Ms Butler said.

“I’m quite a relaxed and silly person and these classes are all about having fun and enjoying yourself, plus I always make the choreography easy to follow.”

In light of the coronavirus, the talented performer said added benefits of the classes were keeping fit and socialised at home.

“We are so fortunate that throughout all of this, we can remain connected and that is the beauty of the digital world,” Ms Butler said.

“The hardest times are yet to come but when they do, I hope that I can lighten things up and that my classes help shift mindsets or help others in some way.

“More than anything, this is my passion and to be able to share this with others and make people happy … it brings me so much joy.”

Based in Agnes Water, Meraki has been operating for five years and teaches students from all over the state, as well as Northern NSW.

“When it all first started, I noticed there was a bit of a gap in the community for this sort of experience,” Ms Butler said.

“The classes help to keep everyone inspired, moving and creative and they are so much fun … we were recently working to create a flash mob for the 1770 festival, which unfortunately can no longer go ahead.”

Ms Butler said it was a great opportunity for people who don’t feel comfortable to enter a class environment yet or those who have busy schedules.

Keen to offer classes at an affordable rate, prices will vary, with some being free and others offered at reduced rates as low as $5.

Meraki Circus, Dance and Entertainment are also holding a competition on the business Facebook page, where the winner will receive a free dance class.

To register for a class, express your interest or enter the competition, visit facebook.com/MerakiCircus/.