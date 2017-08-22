Dan Murphy's deal has Kalki Moon rising

GRIN AND TONIC: Michael Nash, Kylie Prosser and Rick Prosser are excited about their product being sold by Dan Murphy's.

RAISE a glass and grin for our local guys in gin, as their product has been picked up by Dan Murphy's.

The Bundaberg brewing company filled the first of many orders to the liquor giant on Monday.

Kalki Moon's Rick Prosser said he was excited about the latest venture, a financial boost that "brings a bit more credibility to the business”.

"Supplying our Premium Gin is great news for the brand,” he said.

"It started when we launch on March 25 and about three or four weeks later we had an inquiry from the manager from the Bundy Dan Murphy's.

"We had our gin and vodka and she passed our details on to those at head office.”

Mr Prosser said he had Dan Murphy's representatives from across the country visit for a tour of the Kalki Moon operations.

"I thought we would have to do a national launch for our products to be sold at Dan Murphy's, but we could choose where we wanted,” Mr Prosser said.

"So with our focus, first and foremost, in Bundy we agreed to go to local Dan Murphy's - in Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

Mr Prosser said he hoped the local brew would be alongside some of the nation's most loved gin labels by Father's Day.

"They wanted to take all of our products, but I wanted to stick to the Premium Gin first, without over committing,” he said.

After ensuring the company can supply demand, he said it was likely Kalki's liqueur range would be the next to hit Dan Murphy's shelves as it was going "exceptionally well”.

It's been a good winter for Kalki Moon, which picked up a silver medal and two bronzes at the International Wine and Spirits Competition in London last month.