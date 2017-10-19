Dams start to spill over

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

DAMS including Paradise and Fred Haigh have started to spill after this weeks weather event.

A SunWater spokeswoman said Paradise Dam started spilling on Tuesday and at 3pm Wednesday was at 107% capacity, with the peak outflow not expected until Friday or Saturday.

She said Fred Haigh Dam started spilling Tuesday and was currently 135% capacity, with the peak outflow expected overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.

"The Bureau Meteorology has a current flood warning for the Kolan River,” she said.

"The Bureau of Meteorology advise that flood levels at Bundaberg are forecast to remain below the minor level with minor flood levels at Walla continuing into the weekend.”

SunWater are monitoring all the dam outflows and advise residents to keep an eye out for updates via the SunWater App or social media channels such as Facebook or Twitter.

On Wednesday the SunWater website had an outage which they advised was caused by an issue at the local Telstra exchange.