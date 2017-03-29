Dams may overflow into Burnett River, Sunwater warns

ON WATCH: Paradise Dam is at 73% capacity but may overflow with all the rain being generated by ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

PARADISE, Wuruma and Boondooma dams may overflow following heavy rain, Sunwater has warned.

The organisation is monitoring water storages closing as ex-tropical cyclone Debbie generates heavy rains and is heading straight for the region.

At 2pm today, Paradise Dam was 73% full, Wuruma Dam was at 77% and Boondooma Dam was at 37%.

Water that overflows from all three dams ends up in the Burnett River.

Other Burnett storages are already overflowing - Ben Andersen Barrage is sitting at 108%, Ned Churchward Weir is at 116% and Claude Wharton Weir is at 102%.

North Burnett and Bundaberg council staff have been in contact with the Local Disaster Management Committee, BOM and State Disaster Committee to look at what may eventuate

At 11am today, ex-tropical cyclone Debbie was in inland central Queensland about 130km north-west of Moranbah.

The system is expected to continue moving southwards over the central interior of the state today before tracking in a south-easterly direction tomorrow.

North Burnett Mayor Rachel Chambers said the council had been planning for weather events for a week.

"It is expected that the heaviest rain will be over Thursday with a real possibility that the weather will clear by the weekend,” Cr Chambers said.

Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said that widespread heavy rainfall is predicted and the Bureau has issued a flood watch for coastal catchments between Ayr and the NSW border.

"Early warning community communications for a range of SunWater dams in the affected area have been issued,” Mr Bailey said.

"As expected, dams in the Bowen and Mackay areas are currently experiencing inflows and minor downstream flows are occurring.

"Significant increases in outflows are likely to occur within the next 72 hours.

"SunWater is continuing to closely monitor dam levels and weather patterns. Further updates will be provided as required including posts on social media, notifications via the SunWater App and SMS to nearby downstream residents.”

AFFECTED DAMS

. Burdekin Falls Dam (175km south-west of Ayr) is at 105.9% capacity and spilling since January 18

. Teemburra Dam (60km west of Mackay) is at 108.9% capacity and spilling since March 26 into the Pioneer River (this is the highest recorded flood for this dam)

. Eungella Dam (80km west of Mackay) is at 110.5% capacity and spilling since March 7

. Kinchant Dam (near North Eton) is currently at 118.2% capacity and has began releases into to Sandy Creek

. Peter Faust Dam (near Proserpine) is currently at 71% capacity

Click here for storm and flood-related help contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.