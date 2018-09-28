Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Damien Oliver is carried back into the jockey rooms after he was hurt in the barriers at Flemington on Wednesday. Picture: Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images
Horses

Oliver fit to ride at The Valley

by Leo Schlink
28th Sep 2018 2:29 PM

CHAMPION jockey Damien Oliver has been cleared to ride in Friday night's Group 1 Moir Stakes after being given a medical clearance.

Oliver said he was fit to ride in five races at The Valley despite his badly bruised left leg.

"It's improved a lot and it's still a bit sore, but it shouldn't hinder me," Oliver said on Friday.

Oliver's leg was jammed against the starting gates when his mount Thousand Wishes flipped backwards before the start of the Rose Of May Handicap at Flemington on Wednesday.

MRI scans showed no fractures of Oliver's shin.

Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography
Damien Oliver will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes. Picture: Trackside Photography

The nine-time Scobie Breasley medallist will partner Spright in the Moir Stakes (1000m) before riding Grunt in the Group 1 Underwood Stakes at Caulfield on Sunday.

Oliver has waded in sea water over the past two days to speed his recovery.

FormGuide

Related Items

caulfield damien oliver grunt horse racing moir stakes moonee valley spright thousand wishes underwood stakes

Top Stories

    Car in ditch, 17-year-old boy hospitalised

    Car in ditch, 17-year-old boy hospitalised

    News A CAR is sitting in a ditch at the Wessells Rd intersection in Bargara after the driver failed to negotiate a turn and drove off the road.

    Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    premium_icon Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    News New management at Moore Park Beach IGA

    Taxi involved in two-car crash

    Taxi involved in two-car crash

    News A two-car collision has taken place on Takalvan St

    Local Partners