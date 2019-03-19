Damaging wind and hail warning for parts of region

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for damaging winds and large hailstones expected to affect parts of Capricornia and the Wide Bay and Burnett.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are about the coast and ranges.

In the Bundaberg region, Childers and Miriam Vale are in the firing line.

A little further afield, Hervey Bay's waters, Calliope and Mount Morgan are expected to experience storm activity.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Bureau of Meteorology will issue another warning at 6.10pm.