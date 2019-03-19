Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A map showing storms in the region.
A map showing storms in the region.
Weather

Damaging wind and hail warning for parts of region

Crystal Jones
by
19th Mar 2019 3:25 PM

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for damaging winds and large hailstones expected to affect parts of Capricornia and the Wide Bay and Burnett.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are about the coast and ranges.

In the Bundaberg region, Childers and Miriam Vale are in the firing line. 

A little further afield, Hervey Bay's waters, Calliope and Mount Morgan are expected to experience storm activity.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.
* Secure loose outdoor items.
* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The Bureau of Meteorology will issue another warning at 6.10pm. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery Submit your image to this Gallery
 
bureau of meteorology storms weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    premium_icon Families shown footage of capsized vessel at inquest

    News SILENCE descended on a Gladstone courtroom as family members of two men who were onboard FV Cassandra watched drone footage of the capsized trawler.

    FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    premium_icon FUTURE BUNDABERG: Who leaves Bundaberg the most?

    News School leavers get out of town the most

    'Habitual thief' jailed after 14-month crime spree

    premium_icon 'Habitual thief' jailed after 14-month crime spree

    Crime A 14-month crime spree landed a Bundy woman in jail