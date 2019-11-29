Menu
Damaging storms for Qld this weekend

Michael Doyle
by Michael Doyle
29th Nov 2019 2:42 PM

Large hail and damaging wind gusts have been forecast for Queensland this weekend - but there will be little rain to ease the harsh drought or threat from bushfires.

Storms across the southern inland and northwestern parts of the state are forecast for Friday afternoon and into Saturday, with the system pushing east on Sunday.

Southeast Queensland could endure a rough Sunday with large hail possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology's Jess Gardner.

"A surface trough down in southwest Queensland is building moisture on the eastern side and an upper feature is providing instability, bringing the chance of severe storms," Ms Gardner told reporters on Friday.

Unfortunately, there will be no reprieve for those suffering from the drought or bushfires.

Little rain is forecast to fall, with Ms Gardner saying the tail-end of the weather system will bring increased temperatures and hot, gusty winds.

"As temperatures start to warm through the weekend we are looking at temperatures being up to six degrees above average," Ms Gardner said.

The north of the state will experience heatwave conditions, with the fire danger expected to rise early next week.

- with AAP

