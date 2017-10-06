Damaged powerlines started massive fire at farm

BURNT OUT: A fire that burnt 28 hectares of Ronald Feierabend's Drinan farm was started by damaged powerlines.

BURNT OUT: A fire that burnt 28 hectares of Ronald Feierabend's Drinan farm was started by damaged powerlines.

FROM drought to floods to a grass fire, Drinan farmer Ronald Feierabend has been put through the wringer in the last week.

Twenty-eight hectares on his property have been blackened after a broken powerline started a grass fire on Wednesday.

"The flames were about 4m high and burnt about 70 acres - lucky we had that rain, because if that had have happened last week it would have been a lot worse," he said.

"It was just after 12 o'clock when I looked out the window and seen the fire truck going past and wondered where they were off to.

"It wasn't until one of them got bogged and came down to the house to see if I could pull them out that I realised it was on my property."

While the rain stopped the fire from spreading out of control, it did pose an issue for the fire trucks and utes.

Mr Feierabend said he'd recently worked up the ground for cane and Monday's deluge led to vehicles getting bogged.

"I was down there pulling them out with the tractor. One truck got bogged and the fire got underneath it," he said.

"It took about four-and-a-half hours to put the fire out.

"My pump shed has minor damage, a couple thousand worth. Everything is steel and concrete so I made the right decision there."

He said if the fire had reached the trees, it would have reached the estate near the Gin Gin golf course and there would have been no way for firefighters to get in there to stop it.

"It's been a weird week, with droughts, rain and now a fire."