Damage to dam spillway caused by 2011, 2013 floods repaired

DAMAGE to the Boondooma Dam spillway caused by flood events in 2011 and 2013 has been repaired.

The repair works, carried out by SunWater, will help minimise the impact future extreme weather events may have on Bundaberg, surrounding communities and the dam structure.

According to SunWater, the Boondooma Dam spillway ensures excess water from the dam is safely diverted to downstream areas.

Boondooma Dam sits on the Boyne River in the South Burnett, and water from it travels down the Boyne and enters the Burnett River west of Mundubbera.

SunWater chief executive officer Nicole Hollows said the repair work ensured the dam spillway would continue to function as it was designed.

Boondooma Dam Spillway repairs: The project, which originally was estimated to cost $50m, incorporated a number of defensive mechanisms to aid in protecting the spillway chute from future flood damage.

"The project to repair Boondooma Dam's spillway initially started in 2011 following the first flood event," Ms Hollows said.

"After further damage was sustained in 2013, SunWater worked extensively with (its) customers and stakeholders to return the spillway to pre-flood levels of functionality," she said.

"Pleasingly, throughout the project, we were able to hire local labour and partner with local businesses to source construction materials and provide accommodation, bringing great economic benefits to the South Burnett region.

"It was a significant project delivered under budget at a cost substantially less than originally estimated after the flood impacts."

The works included the stabilisation of the spillway's right wall, the construction of a secondary Erosion Control Structure 30m upstream of the existing ECS, construction of passive anchors within the unlined spillway chute and the capping of the dykes between the existing and new ECS.

They also included the concrete lining of the spillway walls between the crest and ECS, and the strengthening of the existing ogee crest.