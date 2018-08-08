Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them. Michael Cooke
News

Damage as Bruce Highway melts beneath vehicles

Melanie Plane
by
8th Aug 2018 7:52 AM

MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Rockhampton today are furious after receiving damage to their vehicles from the road surface.

Multiple truck drivers have reported stone chips and tar-covered wheels as the recently re-sealed section of highway at Waverley Creek near St Lawrence deteriorated beneath them.

Some drivers have even reported their steering 'locking up' due to loose stones becoming lodged.

 

The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them.
The wheels of Michael Cooke's truck are covered in tar after the road melted beneath them. Michael Cooke

It comes after a similar incident on Malanda Millaa Millaa Road near Tarzali on the Atherton Tablelands in early July.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) was forced to close the road with reports the gravel had not set properly on a recently resealed section and was swept aside, leaving the tar exposed.

More to come.

bruce highway editors picks road works truck drivers waverley creek
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    premium_icon FRACK OFF: Growers' rare opportunity to stop gas practice

    News BUNDABERG Fruit and Vegetable Growers has seized upon the impending expiration of an oil and gas giant's two fracking licenses to pressure the State Government.

    'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    premium_icon 'Is it a bit low?': Magistrate questions drink driving laws

    Crime Magistrate wonders if blood alcohol limit is 'a bit low'

    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    LETTERS: Cashless card, roads, nuts and the regions

    Letters to the Editor Send your letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    Local Partners