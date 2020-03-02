Menu
Paradise Dam's Commission of Inquiry's chairman, Justice John Byrne, gives the opening statement in the preliminary hearing in the Brisbane Courthouse.
Dam witnesses speaking in Bundaberg today

Chris Burns
, Chris.burns@news-mail.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 5:00 AM

A RETIRED engineering manager who worked for Sunwater will be a witness in the Bundaberg Court House this afternoon.

The engineer specialist, Daryl Brigden, will be the first witness to speak in the Paradise Dam Commission inquiry held in Bundaberg this week.

Mr Brigden is also a consultant of roller compacted concrete, which is the technique used to construct the dam.

He is due to testify before the Commission of Inquiry at 2pm today.

The Bundaberg hearing was originally scheduled to begin tomorrow, but Mr Brigden’s testimony has been brought forward.

Other witnesses due to be heard this week include GHD dams engineer James Willey, dam designer Peter Foster, ­geotechnical engineer John Young, and Golder Associates’ representative Michael Marley.

The commission’s senior counsel member Jonathan Horton said during the ­preliminary hearing in Brisbane last month that he wanted to first focus on witnesses who could give information on dam design and safety.

“Then we will move to evidence about the geology of the site and geotechnical considerations,” he said.

He said that Mr Marley from Golder Associations could help provide information on the geology.

“Golder Associates was retained to advise on the geology of the site and to supervise the laying of the dam’s foundations,” Mr Horton said.

There will then be two weeks of hearings scheduled in Brisbane before the commission returned to Bundaberg on April 6 and 7.

