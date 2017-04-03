Dam, that's some good rain

SUNNY DAY OUT: Lake Monduran was looking full after heavy rainfall from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

IT'S too difficult to say how long the water in Paradise Dam will last but farmers can breathe a little sigh of relief as it sits at 108% capacity.

One week ago, and before the rain associated with ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie hit the region, Paradise Dam was at 72% capacity.

It then reached a maximum of 124% on Saturday, with flows more than two metres over the spillway crest.

A SunWater spokesman said inflows were now decreasing and the dam was 108.3% (as at 12.45pm yesterday), with flows about 80cm over the spillway crest.

He said the rate at which dam levels dropped was dependent on rainfall, water demand and evaporation, and is thus hard to predict how long it will sustain the region.

"However, all SunWater storages in the Bundaberg Irrigation Area are currently at, or above, full supply capacity, and this is good news for customers who rely upon this water for their operations,” he said.

While outflows are decreasing, it is estimated the dam will continue to spill for the foreseeable future.

"Paradise Dam is designed to withstand outflows of a magnitude far greater than experienced as a result of the ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie weather event,” the spokesman said.

SunWater has undertaken rigorous dam safety and risk assessments on all the infrastructures, including Paradise Dam, and is confident of the safe performance of our infrastructure in extreme weather events.