Dam owner answers your questions

Because I have a longstanding connection to the region, I understand the concerns of the Bundaberg community.

I empathise with the concerns our irrigation customers have about water availability, especially in a time of drought. However, this needs to be considered in light of the need to prioritise community safety.

To give some background, Sunwater has been working on Paradise Dam since 2013 after it was damaged by a major flood and subsequently repaired.

Work undertaken has also examined what additional improvements were required as part of our statewide dam improvement program.

The Paradise Dam improvement project identified the need to strengthen and anchor the primary and secondary spillways.

While progressing our work on the dam improvement program, we discovered a structural problem relating to the concrete in the dam wall.

Sunwater immediately acted to further examine the issue and understand what it meant for the dam, including seeking advice from national and international experts.

Just this month we received confirmation that immediate action was necessary to ensure community safety. This resulted in Tuesday’s difficult announcement.

Please be assured that under normal and forecast weather conditions Paradise Dam is safe.

However, should another event like the 2013 flood occur we are not confident about the dam’s safety.

This is why we acted swiftly and without the ability to consult with the community and our valued customers.

In managing this, we have put in place steps to ensure the safety of the community. This includes the actions announced this week and work we have been doing with the Local Disaster Management Group to keep the community safe while rectification work is undertaken.

As decisions are made about the dam’s future, Sunwater will work with the community to ensure their views are heard. We are forming a Community Reference Group and are in the process of engaging an independent Chair and members of this group, who will work with us.

In the meantime, we are working with customers to use as much of the water being released as possible. We will continue to be available to answer questions through our community hotline by phoning 3120 0270 or by emailing community@sunwater.com. au and through community information sessions.

Please visit the website sunwater.com.au for further updates and for confirmation of the community information sessions as they are confirmed.