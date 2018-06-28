Dam operator says lungfish are 'thriving'

FISH STUDY: The largest lungfish measured 1.39m in length, while the smallest was 170mm.

LUNGFISH fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The results from a 10-year monitoring program commissioned by SunWater after the construction of Paradise Dam in 2005 on the lungfish population in the Burnett River are in.

And SunWater says the dam and the surrounding Burnett River remain home to a "thriving lungfish community”.

Throughout the program a total of 7458 lungfish captures were recorded and 1967 lungfish eggs were observed.

The largest lungfish measured 1.39m in length, while the smallest was 170mm.

SunWater environment manager Gordon Delaney said SunWater was delighted with the results of the study.

"This is great news for both SunWater and the broader community in relation to the lungfish population present in the Burnett River around Paradise Dam,” he said.

"The study confirmed lungfish remain a common and widespread species in the Burnett River and importantly, shows no evidence of a decline in populations across the study area.

"To ensure the integrity of the report, all raw data was provided to the Arthur Rylah Institute for Environmental Research and subjected to a more detailed independent analysis.”

A SunWater spokesman said the 10-year study length was dictated by the federal environment minister.

"Due to the long life span of the lungfish - with some research suggesting the species may live up to approximately 100 years - the 10-year time period allowed potential impacts on the lungfish population to be detected,” he said.

Some of the key study findings include the condition of lungfish observed during the monitoring program fluctuated within limits observed in previous lungfish monitoring programs in the Burnett River.

A SunWater spokesman said the federal environment minister gave Burnett Water, owned by SunWater, permission to build Paradise Dam on the Burnett in 2002.

"Under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, SunWater was required to meet specific conditions as part of Federal Government approvals including a 10-year lungfish monitoring program in the Burnett River,” he said.

"The program, which involved the provision of biennial summary reports to the Commonwealth Minister for Environment, ensured all precautions were taken to assess the health of local lungfish populations before, during and after the construction of Paradise Dam.”

The Queensland lungfish (Neoceratodus forsteri) is listed as vulnerable under the Commonwealth Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 and is a protected species under the Queensland Fisheries Act 1994.

To read the full report visit https://bit.ly/2tElsQ1.

The Wide Bay Burnett Environment Council yesterday sent out a statement criticising the reportand its findings, saying it actually showed the Paradise was threatening the lungfish population.

