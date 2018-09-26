Shock selections in PM’s XIII to face PNG
DALY Cherry-Evans' Test exile is over after the Manly halfback was named skipper of the Prime Minister's XIII squad.
Cherry-Evans will captain a star-studded forward pack in the annual clash against PNG in Port Moresby on October 6 which features eight players who have played for Australia. Cherry-Evans played the last of his Test matches in 2014 having made his return to Queensland side this year.
The match will be a warm-up for Australia's two Tests against New Zealand and Tonga next month.
Cherry-Evans will play five-eighth while Ben Hunt is at hooker. Other players picked include David Klemmer, Jordan McLean, Tyson Frizell, Jake Trbojevic and Aaron Woods.
The squad is mixed with some future representative players and Junior Kangaroos such as Zac Lomax, Brian Kelly, Jesse Ramien and Nick Cotric.
"Playing in Papua New Guinea is a privilege, as there really is nothing like it anywhere in the world," PM's XIII men's coach Mal Meninga said. "We've struck a good balance by including some of our more experienced representative players to play alongside some very talented young players.
"A strong performance in Port Moresby on Saturday week will go some way to helping decide the final squad we take across to New Zealand for the upcoming Test Matches."
Australian PM's XIII Men's Squad
1 Corey Allan Brisbane Broncos
2 Zac Lomax St George Illawarra Dragons
3 Jesse Ramien Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
4 Brian Kelly Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
5 Nick Cotric Canberra Raiders
6 Daly Cherry-Evans © Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
7 Jake Clifford North Queensland Cowboys
8 David Klemmer Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
9 Ben Hunt St George Illawarra Dragons
10 Jordan McLean North Queensland Cowboys
11 Tyson Frizell St George Illawarra Dragons
12 Tyrone Peachey Penrith Panthers
13 Jake Trbojevic Manly Warringah Sea Eagles
14 Aaron Woods Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
15 Reagan Campbell-Gillard Penrith Panthers
16 Matt Prior Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
17 Chad Townsend Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
18 Gehamat Shibasaki Brisbane Broncos
19 Reece Robson St George Illawarra Dragons
20 Enari Tuala North Queensland Cowboys
Australian PM's XIII Women's Squad
An Australian PM's XIII Women's side will also play for the first time.
1 Rikeya Horne St George Illawarra Dragons
2 Shakiah Tungai St George Illawarra Dragons
3 Hannah Southwell St George Illawarra Dragons
4 Patricia Raikadroka Mounties
5 Rhiannon Revell-Blair Brothers Ipswich
6 Keeley Davis St George Illawarra Dragons
6 Quincy Dodd Sydney Roosters
8 Rebecca Young CRL Newcastle
9 Juraea Turner Ellenbrook Rabbitohs - WA
10 Asipau Mafi St George Illawarra Dragons
11 Sally Dwyer Parkes Spacemen
12 Talesha Quinn St George Illawarra Dragons
13 Holli Wheeler St George Illawarra Dragons
14 Michaela Peck ADF
15 Najvada George Werribee Bears - VIC
16 Eliza Wilson Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
17 Aaliyah Fasavalu-Fa'amausili Cabramatta
18 Melanie Howard * St George Illawarra Dragons
19 Sarah Togatuki * Sydney Roosters