DCE desperate for Origin return

Daly Cherry-Evans. Queensland vs. New South Wales during game 2 of the State of Origin series being played at the MCG in Melbourne. Pic Peter Wallis

NO spin, just bullish passion and refreshing honesty.

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans couldn't be any clearer.

The 29-year-old is sick and tired of watching State of Origin from his lounge room and wants to be part of the dismantling of NSW.

After a three-year exile from the Queensland Origin side, the Manly captain has launched a passionate cry to return to a Maroons side that no longer boasts Cooper Cronk and Johnathan Thurston.

In a battle for two vacant halves spots with North Queensland's Michael Morgan, St George-Illawarra's Ben Hunt, Brisbane's Anthony Milford, Melbourne's Cameron Munster and Parramatta's Corey Norman to lead the Maroons into a new era, Cherry-Evans has made his position clear.

"I'm super ambitious to get back there,'' Cherry-Evans said.

"Every year at home watching it on the couch is one less game I get to play.

Cherry-Evans last played Origin in 2015.

"I'm sick of watching it on the couch, I want to be back there.

"How do I say it? After having tasted it and then having it taken away, it just makes you so much more ambitious to get it back.

"I can't even use an analogy of something else in life, when you really want something and you have it taken away and you want it back.

"It's just one of those things that is such a great part of our game.

"It's a great spectacle, it's really, really enjoyable to be involved with in the week leading up to it and the game is the pinnacle.

"It's the three games of football every player wants to be involved in.''

Ahead of the year's series, Queensland will be without Cronk and Thurston - who have retired from the Origin arena - for the first time since 2004.

Manly’s skipper has started the season in fine form.

Cherry-Evans' most recent appearance for the Maroons was in Origin II, 2015 after Cronk was ruled out injured.

NSW won the match 26-18 to level the series, leaving many to finger Cherry-Evans as the difference between victory and defeat for the Maroons.

A private person who has been viewed by many as polarising, including the media and even some of his past teammates, Cherry-Evans might finally be ready to show the league world what makes him tick.

"It's crazy - there's nearly half a dozen (Queensland halves candidates) that I can think of that are going for two spots,'' Cherry-Evans said.

"I have to improve again on last year, if I think I'm even going to get into contention.

"If I dish up what I did last year, it's not going to be enough to make Queensland.

"I'll use that as a little motivation, to make sure that I'm training hard an so that I'm giving myself an opportunity for when that she gets picked, my name is on the table and at the forefront of everyone's mind.

Could Cherry-Evans make his return to rep footy?

"So I'm working hard at Manly to make sure we're going to be a top side and then off the back of that, if we're winning games and playing good then hopefully I'm in the ballpark for selection.''

Awarded three Dally M points on Sunday in the Sea Eagles 54-0 nil thumping of Parramatta, Cherry-Evans couldn't have produced much more to prove his worth for an Origin recall under Maroons coach Kevin Walters.

In just his second game alongside rookie five-eighth Lachlan Croker, Cherry-Evans powered past Norman and the Eels by playing to Manly's strengths in Jake and Tom Trbojevic, while also producing a try, try assist and 40/20.

His next job will be to steer Manly past South Sydney - who boast fellow Queenslanders Greg Inglis and Dane Gagai - at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.

"I'll continue to be patient, but I'll also make sure that I'm playing the right football that deserves my name to be thrown up,'' Cherry-Evans said.