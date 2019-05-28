Devastating call drives DCE to dominate

MAROONS coach Kevin Walters has declared Daly Cherry-Evans will dominate State of Origin as the new skipper revealed how the pain of being sacked by a phone call inspired his Queensland comeback.

As he celebrates his coronation as Queensland's 15th captain, Cherry-Evans opened up about his axing by former coach Mal Meninga, which convinced him he would never play for the Maroons again.

Dumped from the Maroons in 2015, Cherry-Evans endured a three-year exile from the Queensland team before the lifeline from Walters last year that triggered his superb fightback in Origin III.

Last year, Walters asked former halfback Ben Hunt to "own this team" but his inability to stamp his mark on the Maroons opened the door for Cherry-Evans' masterful control in steering Queensland to an 18-12 victory.

Now Walters believes Cherry-Evans will go to another level and become one of State of Origin's greatest playmakers - starting in Game One next Wednesday night at Suncorp Stadium.

Asked if Cherry-Evans can dominate the code's toughest arena in the vein of halfback greats Cooper Cronk, Allan Langer and Andrew Johns, Walters was unequivocal.

"He certainly can and that's what I'm expecting of him," Walters said.

"We saw 80 minutes of it in Game Three and it was outstanding when Daly and Cameron Munster were in control.

Walters saw the character he needs in his captain. Image: AAP Image/Jono Searle

"'DCE' is a deep thinker, the way he controlled the game is something Queensland hadn't seen in the two games prior (with Hunt at halfback).

"What he has done to get his ankle right shows his character and what a strong person he is."

Cherry-Evans plays his eighth Origin game next Wednesday night and admits he will be driven by the anguish of hitting rock bottom - being dumped by Meninga from the Queensland set-up.

"Getting dropped is never a nice feeling," Cherry-Evans said.

"The day I will never forget was the day Mal (Meninga) called me and told me I wasn't going to be selected for game three of 2015.

"That wouldn't have put me in this position today.

It looked like DCE’s Origin chance had passed him by. Image: Peter Wallis

"There were moments where I thought, 'How the hell will I ever get back into this side?'

"There was a bit there for me to want to prove myself (in his comeback last year), I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder so to speak and I'm a player who uses motivation, whether it's to prove someone wrong or prove myself right.

"I am extremely grateful for the lessons I have learned for nearly 10 years now. It has put me in this position today."

Cherry-Evans hit back at suggestions the Blues will canter to a second consecutive series win, saying Queensland won't fail under his leadership.

"I love what comes with captaincy, I enjoy the proud moments of leading your team onto a ground," Cherry-Evans said.

"NSW are probably more settled than we are, but I like that, it's always good when Queensland gets the underdog tag.

"We have plans to spoil their party."