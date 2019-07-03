Dallas leads from front for St Luke's

NETBALL: If St Luke's Anglican School takes out a tournament later this week in the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools netball carnival, it can thank its captain.

St Luke's student Riley Dallas has led from the front in the carnival, both off and on the field, during the event.

The Year 11 student is one of the most experienced players in the team. She is also leading the team through her position at centre, receiving praise from those around her.

"Centre court controls the game and controls the speed of the game,” St Luke's netball coach Robyn Dear said.

"Riley has judged it really well, she's played with girls a lot younger and a lot less experienced.

"She's managed to bring them all on board, so she's really tied the team together.”

Dallas didn't want to comment on herself, instead focusing on how the team has gone so far.

The side wrapped up its pool campaign yesterday with two wins over St Augustine's College in Augustine Heights 14-12 before beating Rockhampton Girls Grammar in a thriller 17-16. St Luke's finished fifth in their pool, missing out of Division 5 by one point.

The side will now compete in Division 6 and face St Mary's College from Ipswich in the quarters.

"I think we played pretty well considering the short amount of time we've been together and having such a young team,” Dallas said.

"Girls have handled it pretty well. There's no negative talk between the girls, which is pretty good.”

Dallas said while winning a tournament would be good there are other things the team wants.

"It's been the focus to win the whole carnival,” she said.

"But the main goal is to keep our heads up and come away from the carnival with experience and being happy with how we've done.”

The side is in action at 10.30am at the Multiplex.