Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daisy Thomas and Warrick Capper are up and about today. Picture: Instagram
Daisy Thomas and Warrick Capper are up and about today. Picture: Instagram
AFL

Daisy recruits Capper for Mad Monday celebrations

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 4:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The ever-popular Dale Thomas is enjoying retirement.

After his 258-game career came to a close on Saturday when Carlton lost against Geelong, the man affectionately known as "Daisy" has been lapping it up.

The Collingwood premiership player was captured on the hill at the Northern Blues' VFL game in his Carlton jumper knocking back a few cans with teammates.

Daisy Thomas and Warwick Capper on Monday Monday. Picture/Instagram
Daisy Thomas and Warwick Capper on Monday Monday. Picture/Instagram

Joining Thomas in his retirement party today was footy larrikin Warwick Capper.

He might have turned 56 this year, but the former Sydney and Brisbane high-flyer can still party with the best of them.

Jack Lukosius (right) at the Suns’ Mad Monday. Picture: Instagram
Jack Lukosius (right) at the Suns’ Mad Monday. Picture: Instagram

Thomas, who never shied away from a good time off the field during his career, dressed up as Capper from his heyday with the Swans.

After Thomas' farewell at GMHBA Stadium, he gave a fan a moment they will never forget.

One man put together a sign which read, 'DAISY CAN I HAVE YOUR JUMPER PLEASE DT 39'.

Daisy obliged by whipping off his jumper and handing it over, making the fan's night.

Mad Mondays are a much tamer place than they were in years gone by, but players are still keen to let their hair down after a big season.

The younger brigade on the Gold Coast is eager to put on another disappointing year behind them.

Star draftee Jack Lukosius posted to social media today enjoying the winter Queensland sun with teammates.

More Stories

Show More
afl carlton dale thomas mad monday warwick capper
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Police praise hero bus driver

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police praise hero bus driver

    News ACTING Senior Sergeant Cameron Schneider OIC addressed a traffic accident that involved a car and bus at Innes Park this morning.

    • 26th Aug 2019 2:48 PM
    Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    premium_icon Woman walks out of Woolworths with $1200 in stolen goods

    News Police were called and identified her using CCTV footage.

    Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    premium_icon Carer headbutts woman at pub after drinking game

    News Fight erupts during drinking game at the pub.

    Parents should be models of behaviour

    premium_icon Parents should be models of behaviour

    Opinion Do teachers or children need more protection these days?