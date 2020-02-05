Menu
Daisy Richardson has made an early exit from Survivor: All Stars after a dramatic blindside.
Daisy: 'I was shell-shocked'

Seanna Cronin
5th Feb 2020 9:20 PM
DAISY Richardson knew something was amiss when she sat down for tribal council on Australian Survivor: All Stars tonight.

The Adavale-raised travel agent was the third contestant eliminated from the cutthroat season in a 'glorious' blindside which was praised by viewers:

 

 

 

Her season four nemesis David Genat got his revenge, doing a secret deal with Mat Rogers so that he could send Daisy packing even though she was part of a majority alliance.

"I kept saying that I didn't trust Dave, but everyone kept saying 'One more vote; we're the majority'," she said.

"I played arrogantly. The first rule in Survivor is when you're confident you're going home, and I was very, very confident. I felt like something was amiss that day but I put it to the back of my mind. When it came to tribal (council) I just had a feeling something was up and I should have spoken up and had Brooke player her idol for me (rather than Dave)."

The 25-year-old admits she was completely blindsided by the result, as were many of her tribemates, but can respect David's strategic move.

"I always wanted to go out in style - I just wanted it to be my style, not Dave's," she said. 

"I can really appreciative it was a great game play. For Dave's resume it's an awesome jewel in his crown. I was just shell-shocked. I walked out and could hardly string a sentence together."

She follows past winners Shane Gould and Jericho Malabonga, who were the first castaways turfed out of the competition. 

"I would argue Jericho's the best winner Australian Survivor has seen so far, and I really admire Shane for coming back," Daisy said. 

"She didn't strike me as someone who necessarily would have to come back.

Daisy proved to be a powerhouse in last night's wrestling challenge.
"I enjoyed my seven days on All Stars more than the 41 I spent on my season - that's really saying something. I had a great group out there, I made a couple of best friends in the space of a week, and I took down a Winter Olympian (Lydia Lassil, in last night's extreme challenge) so I got to take away the small wins."

She tips David and season one star Felicity 'Flick' Egginton as players to watch.

"I'm excited to see how Flick's game progresses; we have a lot of similarities," she said. "I'm also excited to follow Dave. It's incredible what he's pulling off at the moment. If he goes all the way to the end at least I'll be his first crown jewel."

Australian Survivor: All Stars continues Monday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

