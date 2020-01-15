Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

Despite the recent wet weather and promising forecast for more rain, cafe owner Judy Plath said dairy farmers are still struggling.

The Nourish Cafe owner buys her milk from Central Queensland dairy farmer, Robbie Radel, who has had to rely on roadside grass and two year’s worth of silage.

“Robbie never expected it to be so dry for this long, but he really needs a few inches of rain for things to start to recover,” Ms Plath said.

“Luckily he was organised and produced a lot of silage, which is a grain based food that is very nutritious.”

Dry conditions have taken an emotional and financial toll on the entire industry, but Ms Plath said it had been particularly tough on the dairy farmers.

She said while the recent sign of rain was a relief, it was devastating to hear that Mr Radel’s Coalstoun Lakes farm, had received none.

“I want to remind everyone that it is so important to buy local at all times and to show our support to farmers while they are working hard in the paddock,” she said.

“Other mass produced milks are coming from long distances and while buying boutique brands may be more expensive, I believe in what Robbie is doing.

“If we as a community support Robbie and pay a little extra for his real quality milk, we are helping him look after those cows to the best of his ability in these really difficult times.”

Stockists include Nourish Cafe, Heart and Soul Gourmet Meals, Buxton Beef Butchery, Learmonths Foodworks, Freshfields Foodworks, H20 Bar and Bistro, Passionfruit Coffee, Pacific Coffee Co, Bauer’s Butchery, One Little Farm, Nightingales Pies, Bundy Lunchbox, Zac’s Meats, Last Stop Convenience, Cornetts IGA North Bundy and Angel’s Community, as well as stores in Childers, Gin Gin, Biggenden and Agnes Waters.