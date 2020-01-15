Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPPORT LOCAL: Judy Plath encourages Bundaberg to buy milk from local dairy farmers.
SUPPORT LOCAL: Judy Plath encourages Bundaberg to buy milk from local dairy farmers.
Business

Dairy farmers continue to struggle with no rain

Rhylea Millar
15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Despite the recent wet weather and promising forecast for more rain, cafe owner Judy Plath said dairy farmers are still struggling.

The Nourish Cafe owner buys her milk from Central Queensland dairy farmer, Robbie Radel, who has had to rely on roadside grass and two year’s worth of silage.

“Robbie never expected it to be so dry for this long, but he really needs a few inches of rain for things to start to recover,” Ms Plath said.

“Luckily he was organised and produced a lot of silage, which is a grain based food that is very nutritious.”

Dry conditions have taken an emotional and financial toll on the entire industry, but Ms Plath said it had been particularly tough on the dairy farmers.

She said while the recent sign of rain was a relief, it was devastating to hear that Mr Radel’s Coalstoun Lakes farm, had received none.

“I want to remind everyone that it is so important to buy local at all times and to show our support to farmers while they are working hard in the paddock,” she said.

“Other mass produced milks are coming from long distances and while buying boutique brands may be more expensive, I believe in what Robbie is doing.

“If we as a community support Robbie and pay a little extra for his real quality milk, we are helping him look after those cows to the best of his ability in these really difficult times.”

Stockists include Nourish Cafe, Heart and Soul Gourmet Meals, Buxton Beef Butchery, Learmonths Foodworks, Freshfields Foodworks, H20 Bar and Bistro, Passionfruit Coffee, Pacific Coffee Co, Bauer’s Butchery, One Little Farm, Nightingales Pies, Bundy Lunchbox, Zac’s Meats, Last Stop Convenience, Cornetts IGA North Bundy and Angel’s Community, as well as stores in Childers, Gin Gin, Biggenden and Agnes Waters.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        premium_icon Two down, one case to go for farming patriarch

        News Queensland farming family patriarch Guy Barbera has had two civil suits dismissed although he still has another on the horizon next month.

        Magistrate tells man in court ‘nothing good happens at 3.19am’

        premium_icon Magistrate tells man in court ‘nothing good happens at...

        News It was 3.19am when a man was charged with public nuisance after telling the police...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Business buyer’s guide

        premium_icon Business buyer’s guide

        Business INVESTORS looking to buy a business or anyone seeking a career change this year...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        Pitt said climate policies are sensible and proportionate MPs say focus needs to be on bushfires before climate change

        premium_icon Pitt said climate policies are sensible and proportionate MPs...

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said the Federal Government’s policies are “proportional” to...

        • 15th Jan 2020 5:00 AM