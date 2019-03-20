DAF considers new methods in aftermath of vessel sinkings

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will consider implementing an automatic data sharing system data with search and rescue organisations.

THE Department of Agriculture and Fisheries will consider implementing an automatic data sharing system data with search and rescue organisations following the inquest probe into the sinking of two Queensland vessel and loss of eight crewmen.

During the ongoing inquest held at the Coroners Court at Gladstone into the tragic sinking of fishing vessels, Cassandra off the Fraser Coast on April 4, 2016, and Dianne off Seventeen Seventy on October 16, 2017 the Coroner has suggested a shake up of the current vessel tracking systems.

DAF Senior Compliance Officer David McCorkindale took to the stand and explained the department's VMS system.

The vessel tracking system is to help the department manage and monitor fisheries. Fishermen can "opt in" to have their data sent to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.

Mr McCorkindale told the court the feature was optional and if a fisher opted in their vessel data could be used to assist in a search and rescue mission.

He told the court safety was an "optional feature" of the VMS but not the purpose.

Mr McCorkindale gave evidence the DAF did not hold any expertise in search and rescue missions and its sole aim was fishery management.

The court was told when a vessel "failed to poll" (position alerts) using the system, the DAF received a real time alert.

A failure to poll alert could mean the tracking system has been turned off, is facing an electronic fault or the vessel has been lost.

Coroner David O'Connell recommended DAF implement an automated system that alerted search and rescue authorities whenever a vessel failed to poll.

"And if it was a false alarm, then it would only be a matter of phone calls," Mr O'Connell told Mr McCorkindale.

Mr O'Connell also recommended DAF remove the "opt-in" option and make the location information sharing mandatory.

"I would hate for a fisherman to be floating around in the ocean and thinking: I wish I ticked that box to send my data to AMSA".

Mr McCorkindale said talks were already in place to implement a data sharing system and could take up to six months for changes to be made.