Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
A young dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.
News

Dad’s shocking pic of his baby

by Rebecca Le May
20th Apr 2021 5:39 AM

A young West Australian dad who took a photo of his baby son in a cot with an ammunition belt draped across his stomach has been fined.

Daniel John Prunster, 25, recently pleaded guilty in Geraldton Magistrates Court to failing to adequately store firearms, pointing a firearm at another person, failing to comply with firearm and ammunition storage requirements and possessing cannabis.

Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook
Daniel John Prunster pleaded guilty to firearm charges after he posted a photograph of an ammunition belt placed across his infant son lying in a cot. Picture: Facebook

Prunster, who the court was told had a photo on his mobile phone of himself pointing a shotgun at his young daughter while the then 15-month-old girl held a rifle, was sentenced on Monday.

His lawyer said Prunster was showing his daughter the correct way to hold a firearm.

The magistrate imposed a $1500 fine plus $130.50 in court costs.

Originally published as Dad's shocking pic of his baby

More Stories

Show More
baby father photos police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘RED HOT RAGE’: Man caused ‘extensive’ damage to car

        Premium Content ‘RED HOT RAGE’: Man caused ‘extensive’ damage to car

        Crime MAGISTRATE: “It’s just not on … no woman is ever yours.”

        #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        Premium Content #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        News BFVG managing director Bree Grima said uptake for the relocation grants indicated...

        REVEALED: The woman Bundaberg locals want in a memorial

        Premium Content REVEALED: The woman Bundaberg locals want in a memorial

        News Readers have cast their vote on which woman they believe should be immortalised...

        Meet the NewsMail’s team of journalists

        Premium Content Meet the NewsMail’s team of journalists

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working right here in Bundaberg.