Dad's raffling $450 worth of tats for son's sport

GLOVES ON: Childers father and son duo Jim and Austin Savage are heading to the nationals.

THREE hours of ink to help Austin fight in the national ring.

Thirteen-year-old Austin Savage, from Apple Tree Creek is set to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee at the 2017 National Boxing Championships, but in order to help get him there, his father and trainer Jim Savage is holding a raffle with three hours of tattooing as the prize.

"He started competing when he was eight and has won the National Golden Gloves, Queensland State 42kg Title, the National 40kg Title along with 1000 other trophies in boxing and athletics,” his father said.

"I was a professional boxer so he knows what's about and he loves it.

"He's done little athletics and then a fight all in the one afternoon.”

Austin has competed in close to 60 fights already and while his father may not be fighting in the ring anymore, he's fighting to help his son reach his dream of becoming a professional fighter one day.

He said Austin's favourite manoeuvre is anything that lands.

"You've got to be an all-round fighter, so I take him to Brisbane three or four times a week and he trains at All Star Boxing at the Pine Rivers PCYC - I've probably done about 40,000km this year already travelling to Brisbane,” he said.

"He trains two times a day and does school, but it's like anything if you love it, you don't mind doing it.”

Austin Savage.

Mr Savage said he's hoping to raise $1000 by March 24 to cover expenses getting to Adelaide for the nationals, but if he could raise $5000 then expenses for the rest of the year would be covered.

While spending upwards of $200 a week on fuel alone, the trips to Brisbane mean time off work for Mr Savage, which is why he has also started a GoFundMe Page.

"He's a humble kid who thanks everyone who helps him and is a good student with good grades - he'll be going no matter what,” he said.

Mr Savage is a tattoo artist owns Savage Bodyart in Childers.

For $10 a ticket, go into a raffle to win three hours of tattooing valued at $450.

All proceeds will be put towards Austin's trip to Adelaide to compete in the 2017 National Boxing Championships.

To enter in the raffle drop into the Savage Bodyart shop at 3/132 Churchill St or give them a call on 0428 656 646.

The raffle winner will be drawn on April 2.

If you would like to help Austin, but don't want a tattoo, head to https://www.gofundme.com/fv-reach-my-full-potential.

For more information, visit the Savage Bodyart Facebook page.