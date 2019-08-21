Dad's misguided 'retribution' punished as vigilante fined

A FATHER has been ordered to pay more than $2000 restitution to a man he attacked in an act of personal retribution.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard Anthony Joseph Gombos, 32, had broken the phone of and damaged the car of a man who had allegedly assaulted his partner.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said on June 6 at a shopping complex car park in Goodwood Rd, Gombos had started shouting at a man before yanking his phone out of his hand and stomping on it.

The man tried to get into his car as Gombos tried to punch him and kicked the driver door shut, wedging the man's leg in the door.

Sgt Burgess said the man thought "something had snapped inside” Gombos as he punched the car bonnet and kicked the door, and had told police he hadn't done anything to provoke Gombos.

Gombos told the court he had a previous disagreement with the man.

It was heard Gombos had a previous history of serious assault .

"His history isn't awful, but it's not something to be proud of,” Sgt Burgess said.

"It is obvious he snapped that day, there needs to be something hanging over his head to stop this from happening again.”

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan told Gombos that unless he was going to go through police to resolve the alleged issue he had to let it go.

"Report it to the police, or leave it alone,” Ms Hartigan said.

"There are two things the court must punish people for: vigilantism and retribution.

"At the end of the day you put yourself at risk for something you say he did. Do you see the irony in that?”

Gombos was sentenced to two months' imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.

He must pay $2124.93 restitution. A conviction was recorded.