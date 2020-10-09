Dad’s foul outburst to maskless school kids

Menu
Foul-mouthed Melbourne man confronts school kids not wearing masks
by Jack Paynter
9th Oct 2020 11:42 AM

An angry, foul-mouthed dad has been filmed going toe-to-toe with schoolchildren for not wearing their masks - despite not wearing one himself.

The incident was captured on camera outside Catholic Regional College, Sydenham, in Melbourne's northwest suburbs and uploaded to video sharing platform TikTok.

In the footage, the father can be seen squaring off with a student who he accuses of not wearing a face covering.

"Don't be a d**khead with me, I don't give a f*** how old you are, f***ing wanker," he yells at the kids from centimetres away from his face.

"Put your mask on, you d**k.

"All you kids should be f**king upset with this moron here because if he's got COVID he's going to spread it."

 

The dad was not wearing a mask himself. Picture: TikTok/@arianitgjergjaj
In the video, the student does appear to have a mask hanging around his chin but it isn't covering his mouth or face.

The dad continues with his foul-mouth tirade even as a woman can be heard pleading with him to calm down and walk away.

"I'm worried about my child," he screams.

Catholic Regional College principal Brendan Watson has since responded to the incident in a letter to the school community, seen by 7 News.

 

The dad yelled into the face of one of the students. Picture: TikTok/@arianitgjergjaj
He said the parent had apologised for his language and for the "oversight" of not wearing a mask.

"(On Wednesday) there was an incident outside the school where a parent reprimanded a student who was not fully wearing their mask," Mr Watson said.

"It is not appropriate for parents to take on the role of disciplining students, particularly when they are upset."

All Victorians are required to wear face masks while in public to help prevent the spread of coronavirus unless they have a lawful reason not to.

NCA NewsWire has contacted Mr Watson for comment.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

