Dad's drunken drive-thru disaster

SOMETIMES you just have to satisfy your cravings.

For Bundy man William John Hunt, satisfying himself meant taking a drunken drive down to Hungry Jack's to get a feed.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said on December 15 police were called to the drive-through, where Hunt was refusing to move his vehicle.

The court heard Hunt, 41, had become aggressive to staff, and when police tested his blood alcohol level he blew a reading of .201 - more than four times the legal limit.

Defence lawyer Charlotte Carrodus said Hunt had gone out to meet a friend earlier that afternoon, and went to the RSL to wait.

She said Hunt had "three drinks then went on the pokies”, and after a win and one more drink "has no memory of the rest of the evening”.

Ms Carrodus said Hunt feared he would lose his carpentry job if he couldn't drive, and wouldn't be able to see his daughter in Tannum Sands.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring disqualified Hunt from driving for 12 months and fined $1200.