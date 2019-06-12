DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed

WHILE dads should be setting a good example for kids in the region, a number have appeared in Bundaberg's courts recently.

Here's a look at 10 of those stories:

JEALOUSY: Lucas Ryan Stuart-Holmes has been sentenced to 6 months imprisonment after using another man's credit card to buy cigarettes and alcohol, and making a hoax call to 000 claiming his girlfriend was on ice near her kids. His parole release date is May 18. contributed

Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud

A father who made a jealousy-fuelled hoax call to 000, claiming his girlfriend was on drugs and abusing her kids, was been jailed and fined $2000.

STEALING: Nathan Dennis Walter Beer will spend the next 4 months in jail after committing a spate of stealing and unlicensed driving offences in Bundaberg. contributed

Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed

A Man who left New South Wales to start a new life in Bundaberg and escape his heroin addiction was sentenced to 15 months' prison after he was found guilty to a spate of stealing and driving unlicensed offences.

The dad threw a toy gun at his ex. Wikicommons

Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry

A man who hid from police in a kitchen cabinet after breaching a no-contact order, before being found with meth, will spend the next two years on probation.

Aidan Petar Wilson contributed

Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

A young father of two couldn't slither his way out of a visit to Bundaberg Magistrates Court after police found unregistered pythons, water pipes and two "stolen" motorbikes at his home.

DISQUALIFIED: Yogeshkumar Kashiram Patel was fined $950 in court for driving while disqualified by a court order. contributed

Dad banned from driving asks Magistrate if he can drive

A father who "keeps driving" even after having his licence disqualified by a court order, has again been banned from the region's roads.

ROAD RAGE: Mervyn Rodney Dukes appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates court and was fined $1400. contributed

Like father like son for dad in court for road rage, drugs

It was a case of like father like son, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, with a local dad appearing for a road rage incident which also resulted in his son placed on probation.

DRUG BUST: Joel Wasson was busted selling drugs to a police officer through a middle man. contributed

Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting

A man who sold drugs to a police officer through a middle man has avoided jail time, despite committing offences while on probation.

BAIL REFUSED: Scott Anthony Stoker had his bail refused after it was alleged he set a cane field on fire. contributed

No bail for dad accused of fire, destroying $10K crop

A father allegedly set fire to a cane paddock after assaulting someone for smirking at him.

ROAD RAGE: Kirby Ellis Dukes contributed

Teen and dad see red in gym car park punch-up

"His father ought to have known better and provided a better example for him," Mr Larter said to Magistrate Neil Lavaring.

Benjamin Brian James Walters, 28, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

Masturbating on train a 'stupid thing to do'

A dad of two, who publicly pleasured himself on a tilt train, fronted court in April.