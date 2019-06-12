DADS BEHAVING BADLY: 10 court stories you may have missed
WHILE dads should be setting a good example for kids in the region, a number have appeared in Bundaberg's courts recently.
Here's a look at 10 of those stories:
Jealous dad jailed for 000 hoax call, credit card fraud
A father who made a jealousy-fuelled hoax call to 000, claiming his girlfriend was on drugs and abusing her kids, was been jailed and fined $2000.
Dad who stole grog to sell for drugs jailed
A Man who left New South Wales to start a new life in Bundaberg and escape his heroin addiction was sentenced to 15 months' prison after he was found guilty to a spate of stealing and driving unlicensed offences.
Dad threw toy gun at ex then hid from cops in pantry
A man who hid from police in a kitchen cabinet after breaching a no-contact order, before being found with meth, will spend the next two years on probation.
Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'
A young father of two couldn't slither his way out of a visit to Bundaberg Magistrates Court after police found unregistered pythons, water pipes and two "stolen" motorbikes at his home.
Dad banned from driving asks Magistrate if he can drive
A father who "keeps driving" even after having his licence disqualified by a court order, has again been banned from the region's roads.
Like father like son for dad in court for road rage, drugs
It was a case of like father like son, in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, with a local dad appearing for a road rage incident which also resulted in his son placed on probation.
Dad busted selling drugs to cops in undercover sting
A man who sold drugs to a police officer through a middle man has avoided jail time, despite committing offences while on probation.
No bail for dad accused of fire, destroying $10K crop
A father allegedly set fire to a cane paddock after assaulting someone for smirking at him.
Teen and dad see red in gym car park punch-up
"His father ought to have known better and provided a better example for him," Mr Larter said to Magistrate Neil Lavaring.
Masturbating on train a 'stupid thing to do'
A dad of two, who publicly pleasured himself on a tilt train, fronted court in April.