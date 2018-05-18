Dad with meth in system caught driving twice

LAST CHANCE: Clinton Must narrowly avoided jail after being caught drug driving, twice.

LAST CHANCE: Clinton Must narrowly avoided jail after being caught drug driving, twice. Contributed

WITH a driving history he "should be ashamed of”, a Bundaberg dad has narrowly avoided being jailed after he was caught drug-driving twice in less than three weeks.

Clinton John Must, 32, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to two counts of driving on Bundaberg roads earlier this year with methamphetamine in his system.

The court heard the dad-of-two returned the positive results when stopped by police on Kay McDuff Dr on February 26 and then FE Walker St on March 15.

Magistrate John Smith noted Must's traffic history included prison terms for numerous disqualified driving offences and a two-year licence disqualification for failing to stop.

"Your traffic history is one that you should be ashamed of,” he told Must as he delivered the sentence.

"On the 26th of February you should have been alerted to the fact that driving with methlyamphetamine in your system is not appropriate, however you go and drive again on the 15th of March.

"I'm going to give you a chance to stay out of custody today but it's all going to be on your shoulders.

"You'll either make it or break it for yourself.”

Police prosecutor Acting Sergeant Grant Klaassen had also submitted that Must's unenviable traffic history placed him at rick of serving time behind bars.

But defence lawyer Rian Dwyer said his client, a qualified renderer, had recently changed his ways for the sake of his two children.

Mr Dwyer said Must realised the precarious situation he had placed his family in by risking his liberty.

Must was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

For the second offence, Must was disqualified for a further nine months and placed on a two-month suspended jail sentence.

That term of imprisonment will hang over his head for two years.