BAIL DENIED: A father has been remanded in custody after being charged with torturing his four-year-old child.
Dad who allegedly burnt child with cigarette denied bail

Tahlia Stehbens
28th Nov 2018 5:00 AM
A MAN who allegedly burnt a cigarette on his four-year-old child's arm, caused excessive bruising to their back and left abrasions on their head has been denied bail.

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client believed bail could be granted if he lived with his mother in Rockhampton and had no contact with the aggrieved in Bundaberg.

The defendant conceded the child had sustained both a cigarette burn to their arm and bruising to their back, however stated the child burnt themselves on the cigarette by leaning over it, and then proceeded to scratch the wound.

The bruising and abrasions were said to be from the child falling after jumping on a bed.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said the defendant's history left her with "absolutely no confidence the defendant could comply with any condition imposed on bail".

"The defendant is subject to a domestic violence protection order, a probation order and a wholly suspended sentence all designed to stop him committing acts of domestic violence, and he has breached all of those orders by committing these offences," she said.

"I consider the defendant an unacceptable risk."

Bail was refused and the matter was adjourned to January 17, 2019.

