MAGISTRATE'S WARNING: Ryan Blake pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.
Dad told 'get to rehab' by Bundy magistrate

Katie Hall
2nd Jul 2019 5:00 AM
A BUNDY dad who was busted with marijuana in his home has been told to either "get to rehab”, or face rotting in jail.

Ryan William Edward Blake, 26, pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing utensils and possessing dangerous drugs, after police busted him with more than 38.5g of marijuana at his home.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told Magistrate Ross Woodford that Blake had an "issue when it comes to his history”, which included past periods of probation and suspended sentences on drug related matters.

"He really places himself with no other option than imprisonment,” Sgt Burgess said.

"There has to be some deterrence and some consequences to his behaviour.”

Blake stood alongside defence lawyer Matt Messenger in his high-vis work uniform while Mr Messenger spoke of his client's strong work ethic.

"(But) I can't shy away from the issue of personal deterrence here,” Mr Messenger said.

"He's a hard worker, with a child who turns four months old today.

Mr Messenger said Blake was able to get through periods of supervision but it was "disappointing” that he was "using this (drugs), given the chances the court has given him,” he said.

"This fellow knows how to work and get by, he just needs to get drugs out of his life.”

But Magistrate Woodford had a sterner message for Blake, saying he had to make the choice to change or "rot in jail”.

You have got problems with drugs and it is time to do something about it ... that is your choice,” Mr Woodford said.

Blake was sentenced to six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for three years.

"For the next three years, keep clean and go to rehab, you have a wife and young child, you do it for them.”

