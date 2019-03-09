Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND BARS: Kurt Raymond Stehbens was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, with a parole release date of December 1.
BEHIND BARS: Kurt Raymond Stehbens was sentenced to five years' imprisonment, with a parole release date of December 1. contributed
Crime

Dad tells ex during horror abuse: 'You're not leaving alive'

Katie Hall
by
9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHAT started as an Easter celebration ended in a horrific night of abuse for a Bundaberg mother, whose ex beat her, burnt her and accused her of cheating.

But now the perpetrator, her ex-partner and father of her children, will sit behind bars until his parole release date on December 1.

Kurt Raymond Stehbens on Thursday plead guilty in Bundaberg District Court to common assault, strangulation in a domestic setting, possession of a dangerous drug and contravention of a domestic violence order.

The court heard on March 31 Stehbens had been at the woman's home, but things took a dark turn at about 12am, when he accused her of cheating.

They left her home and drove to Stehbens's house and when they arrived his cruel tirade began.

After she used the bathroom, Stehbens pushed her on the ground, slamming her head on the back of the door and threatening to kill her.

He then pushed her down in another room, picked up a chair and threatened to throw it on her.

After dumping a jug of water over her head and dragging her by the hair to the bedroom, Stehbens put a pillow her face and said "I'm going to suffocate you ...”

Crown Prosecutor Christopher Cook said Stehbens also threatened to stab the woman in the eye and stomach with a screwdriver.

"She said she wanted to go home and he replied 'you're not leaving here alive',” Mr Cook said.

"He grabbed her throat ... her vision clouded and she lost consciousness.”

When she later threatened to call the police, Stehbens said he wanted her to "because he wanted her charged with cheating” before stubbing out a lit cigarette on her arm.

Defence barrister Callan Cassidy said Stehbens had been off his medication at the time, had been using meth and "was confused by the nature of the relationship”.

Stehbens, who served 340 days in custody, was sentenced to five years' jail with a parole date of December 1.

buncourt bundaberg district court crime domestic violence kurt raymond stehbens
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    premium_icon Why online giant's moving to Bundy and how you can get a job

    Business A NEW e-commerce giant is coming to Bundaberg in a move that will bring about 30 jobs to the region.

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    premium_icon IN HER OWN WORDS: 'Street angel, home devil'

    Crime There's more than bruises left after domestic violence

    Man busted with stolen plates while on parole fined $1800

    premium_icon Man busted with stolen plates while on parole fined $1800

    Crime Ryan Bell was on parole when he committed fresh offences

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Brendon doing his part to help cancer sufferers

    premium_icon Brendon doing his part to help cancer sufferers

    Community Fundraising for cancer through fitness

    • 9th Mar 2019 5:00 AM