Dad stomps on baby girl over 'spilt milk'

A Queensland father has faced court over the brutal assault of his young child.

A BABY girl will need help to eat for the rest of her life after her father viciously stomped on her stomach because she had "spilt milk on herself".

At Brisbane District Court on Wednesday, the Chinchilla father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to six years in jail for the attack that almost killed his then 13-month-old daughter.

The court heard the girl was taken to Lady Cilento Hospital on May 12 last year with injuries so severe medical staff believed they were consistent with a "high-speed car accident".

Prosecutor Sandra Cupina said the girl, now aged two, would have died if she did not have surgery to remove 57 per cent of her lacerated pancreas.

"Without surgery, she would have died," Ms Cupina said.

"For the rest of her life she will require pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy to help her digest foods... and she will have to regularly see a specialist to monitor endocrine functioning."

The father and the girl's mother gave conflicting reports to medical staff at the Lady Cilento, saying she had fallen from a walker and a change table.

The court heard that after a number of false statements to police, the father admitted to stomping on his daughter twice.

He told police said that became angry after she poured milk on herself.

"He commented that he didn't want to do it (stomp) too hard because he didn't want to hurt his foot," Ms Cupina said.

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite agreed with the prosecutor that it was an "abhorrent" attack, but asked the Chief Judge to take into account his client's early plea of guilty to the grievous bodily harm charge.

Mr Braithwaite said his client had been horrifically abused as a child himself and had explained it was how he had "learnt to deal with situations".

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien took Mr Braithwaite's point but said it was "no excuse" for the attack, which would have lifelong consequences for the accused's daughter.

"You have had a troubled upbringing. Of course, that does not provide an excuse for your behaviour," he said.

The father was sentenced to six years in jail, to be eligible for parole after 22 months.

After 488 days served in custody, the father will be eligible for release on March 18, 2020.

