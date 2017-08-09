24°
Dad stole chainsaw, whipper snipper to fund meth addiction

Ross Irby
| 9th Aug 2017 1:51 PM
STOLEN: Matthew Wimbis stole power tools ajnd a bolt cutters from Bundaberg businesses.
STOLEN: Matthew Wimbis stole power tools ajnd a bolt cutters from Bundaberg businesses. Contributed

IN NEED of cash, a motivated Matthew Wimbis scaled a fence when he broke into business premises to steal a chainsaw, bolt-cutters and a whipper snipper.

But Wimbis wasn't cutting his lawn or pruning tree branches.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court was told the labourer had been using marijuana and ice and had intended to sell the stolen goods.

He was also caught drug driving and then failed to stop for police.

He has now been jailed.

Wimbis, 46, pleaded guilty to entering premises on March 18 and stealing a chainsaw, bolt cutters and briefcase; entering premises and stealing a whipper snipper; operating a car during a number plate confiscation period on April 20; using a car with a number plate issued to another car; being a P-Plater with marijuana and methylamphetamine in his saliva; failing to stop for police; breaking a condition of his bail not to use alcohol or drugs; and failing to report to police.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klaassen said it was of concern that while Wimbis had not previously been charged with entering premises he had convictions for stealing and fraud.

Wimbis had three unlicensed driving convictions in five years and a drug-driving conviction in 2013.

Snr Cnst Klaassen said Wimbis had a drug problem and tested positive to methylamphetamine and marijuana when driving.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was serious that Wimbis went into two premises and broke into cars to steal valuable property.

Lawyer Gavin James said Wimbis was a father-of-four and some of his offences were done when on bail.

He said Wimbis had been on a methadone program for more than four years until 2014 and indicated he had been struggling with drugs for some time.

Mr James said that now he was not on the program, Wimbis had started seeking out methylamphetamine, which impaired his decision-making, and the break and enters were likely done to obtain money for drugs.

Ms Merrin said that despite being told by police just hours before not to drive, Wimbis, after getting bail, had again been caught driving and then failed to stop.

"Earlier that day you broke into, climbed fences and broke into two cars and stole tools to sell and fund your drug habit,” she said.

"You have also demonstrated a contempt for road regulations. You need to understand the court must impose penalties on you to stop you.”

Wimbis was sentenced to six months jail along with lesser jail terms, including 50 days for failing to stop. A previous suspended sentence was activated. The jail terms will served concurrently and Wimbis will be elgible for parole on September 11.

Topics:  buncourt

