Crime

Dad stabbed after telling teens to be quiet

by Natalie Wolfe
25th Feb 2019 6:29 AM

 

A Sydney dad is in hospital with multiple stab wounds after he complained to a group of teens in a local park that they were making too much noise.

David Sidhom is in a stable condition in Westmead Hospital after he was stabbed in the neck late last night at a park in The Ponds in north west Sydney.

Mr Sidhom, 29, was getting ready for bed with his wife and baby boy around 9pm when he decided to approach the group in Ridgeline Park, across the road from his Marsh St home.

The 29-year-old dad asked the group of nine to stop making so much noise, a "reasonable request" that escalated into a brutal argument.

The two groups started fighting, ending with Mr Sidhom being stabbed several times in the neck.

"This male left his residence in Marsh Street to approach the group about a noise complaint - a reasonable request - and it has escalated into a life-threatening incident," Inspector Glen Jacobs told reporters.

"It is a serious offence; it's not acceptable."

David Sidhom is in hospital.
The group, believed to comprise eight males and a female, are said to have fled the scene in different vehicles.

Paramedics who responded to the stabbing told reporters Mr Sidhom is lucky to be alive.

"Just the nature of where the stab wound was to the back of the neck, if it was too far forward, it could very well have severed his trachea or his breathing tube," paramedic Joe Ibrahim said.

"And if it was just a little bit to the left, he very likely could have ended up as a quadriplegic."

"We had a lot of trouble trying to control that bleeding all the way to the hospital."

Police are appealing for information and inquiries continue.

Officers are still searching for the weapon used by the group.

Mr Sidhom remains in a serious but stable condition at Westmead Hospital after he managed to stagger home to his wife, who called triple-0.

 

Ridgeline Park, where the man was stabbed. Picture: Google Maps
