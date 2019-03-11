‘Self-important’ parent shamed over park

The dad slammed the other parent for their poor parking skills.

The dad slammed the other parent for their poor parking skills.

A dad was furious after finding one of the few pram designated parking spots in a Sydney shopping centre carpark blocked by another parent taking up two spaces.

The man claimed he spotted the terrible park at a Westfield in Bondi and shamed the parent by posting a picture to Reddit.

"There's obviously a Very Important Parent at Westfield Bondi Junction this morning," the post read.

People were quick to criticise the driver and share their frustrations with motorists who parked like this.

"Don't mean to generalise here but why do European SUVs always seem to be driven by such self important f**kwits," one person asked.

The dad slammed the other parent for their poor parking skills.

"I've noticed people with expensive cars sometimes park like that to avoid getting dents. When I see it I leave a note that says 'Sorry for the damage' without doing any damage. Let them waste time looking for it," another said.

A few users pointed out the car in question might be so far over because the white car to its was parked on the line.

"It could very well be that a car on the left had parked out of position causing this and to be fair, the current car on the left is parked on the line," one person wrote.

Some people turned their attention to the Toyota parked on the right, claiming their parking job was even worse than the Volvo's.

The poster quickly clarified the Toyota was their car and they were forced to park like that after seeing how the Volvo was positioned.

He claimed his park wasn't as bad because the space next to him wasn't actually a parking spot, meaning he wasn't taking up two parks like the other car.

In NSW it is not illegal for people without children to park in the designated pram spots.

"I'm aware that I parked badly, but at the very least (from what I can see), no one is suffering because of it. The spot on the left is still perfectly accessible," the dad wrote.

"There were 4 spots left on this level, it's a Sunday morning, no way I was passing up this spot literally right next to the entrance to the centre just because someone else parked like an ass.

"Also for clarification, yes I am a parent and have a pram."

However, some people thought it was worse to park over a space that wasn't even a parking spot and pointed out when the Volvo moved it would look like they had parked like that for no reason.

"I'm just assuming some people will think you're a crap driver and parking somewhere that isn't even a space! Which to some is probably worse than being in two spaces," someone commented.

Under NSW law any motorist can legally park in designated pram spots as they are provided by the owner of the private property and not the State Government.

This means while centre management can ask a motorist without a pram to move their car, it cannot be enforced by the police.