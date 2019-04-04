Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dad grabs kids, throws scooters at skate park

by Derrick Krusche
4th Apr 2019 8:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DISTURBING  footage has emerged of a man confronting a group of children at a skate park in Northern NSW.

Video of the incident in the Lismore suburb of Goonellabah shows the man grab one boy by the throat before pushing another boy down a half-pipe.

The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
The man grabs one child’s scooter. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook


He then snatches scooters belonging to the children before throwing them away.

The footage was posted on a Facebook group called North Coast Crime and had been commented on hundreds of times as of Wednesday night.

Multiple residents said the man was retaliating after his child had been bullied by the group of children.

Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook
Man grabs a child by the collar. Picture: North Coast Crime/Facebook

More Stories

dad editors picks kids nsw skate park

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Bauxite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    premium_icon REVEALED: Bauxite mine to bring 200-plus jobs to region

    News AFTER almost a decade of planning the stars are finally aligning for Bundaberg's closest mine.

    56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    premium_icon 56 private berths are just what the dock ordered

    News Gateway Marina opens allocations in time for Christmas

    DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    premium_icon DV breaches rise 10% in frightening stats

    Opinion Important steps needed for change