Three Townsville girls were allegedly raped by their stepfather over five years.
Crime

Dad rapes daughters over years of horrific abuse

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jul 2020 1:55 PM
A father has been charged for the alleged rape of his three step daughters in an "ultimate breach of trust".

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives swooped on the 31-year-old man and arrested him on Tuesday night after the young alleged victims came forward.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said the man allegedly raped the three girls in Townsville and Cairns over the last five years, starting when the youngest was just six years old.

The girls are now aged 11, 14 and 17 years old.

The man had a shared arrangement with the children's custody, but no other parental figures are subject to any similar charges.

Det Snr Sgt Miles said police had to move quickly given the direct contact the man had with his step daughters.

"It was an imperative response," he said.

Snr-Sgt Miles said parental rape incidents were horrific.

"Unfortunately, like all of these matters it represents the ultimate breach of trust from a parental figure, with the victims being subject to life long impacts of abuse," he said.

The man has been charged with 14 counts of rape and eight indecent treatment of a child offences.

Detectives were still investigating further offences.

He appeared at Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Originally published as Dad rapes daughters over years of horrific abuse

