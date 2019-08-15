Dad of six crashes car almost five times over the limit

Keiran Leslie Staples claimed he started drinking after he'd crashed at South Bingera.

A FATHER of six who crashed his car into bushland while almost five times over the legal limit lied to police when they arrived on scene.

Staples was yesterday placed on 12 months parole, disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The court heard that on July 27 a crash on Belmont Way, South Bingera was reported to police.

When officers arrived they found Staples, who was standing away from the silver Toyota Camry, swaying and slurring his speech.

He told police he had started drinking "after" he had crashed into the trees. He gave police several other versions as to why he crashed, also telling officers he had been chasing a vehicle.

A blood alcohol certificate showed a level of .234.

Speaking to the court, Staples said he was a father of six who had alcohol problems and mental health issues.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said Staples's conduct had been "at the highest end of seriousness, bar killing or maiming someone".

Ms Hartigan said she didn't think a fine was a strong enough punishment.

"... People need to worry about drivers like you," she said.

"(And) you had an accident. You are lucky you didn't crash into a car and kill several people.

"You need intervention and have a debt to the community for what you have done." She said Staples must complete a program which would hopefully "jolt" him out of drink driving again.

"Then you can see pictures of dead people who were killed by drink drivers ... it's a fate worse than death and some people don't die ...," she said.