Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keiran Leslie Staples claimed he started drinking after he'd crashed at South Bingera.
Keiran Leslie Staples claimed he started drinking after he'd crashed at South Bingera. contributed
Crime

Dad of six crashes car almost five times over the limit

Katie Hall
by
15th Aug 2019 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER of six who crashed his car into bushland while almost five times over the legal limit lied to police when they arrived on scene.

Keiran Leslie Staples claimed he started drinking after he'd crashed at South Bingera.

Staples was yesterday placed on 12 months parole, disqualified from driving for two years and sentenced to 100 hours of community service after pleading guilty in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving.

The court heard that on July 27 a crash on Belmont Way, South Bingera was reported to police.

When officers arrived they found Staples, who was standing away from the silver Toyota Camry, swaying and slurring his speech.

He told police he had started drinking "after" he had crashed into the trees. He gave police several other versions as to why he crashed, also telling officers he had been chasing a vehicle.

A blood alcohol certificate showed a level of .234.

Speaking to the court, Staples said he was a father of six who had alcohol problems and mental health issues.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan said Staples's conduct had been "at the highest end of seriousness, bar killing or maiming someone".

Ms Hartigan said she didn't think a fine was a strong enough punishment.

"... People need to worry about drivers like you," she said.

"(And) you had an accident. You are lucky you didn't crash into a car and kill several people.

"You need intervention and have a debt to the community for what you have done." She said Staples must complete a program which would hopefully "jolt" him out of drink driving again.

"Then you can see pictures of dead people who were killed by drink drivers ... it's a fate worse than death and some people don't die ...," she said.

More Stories

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Police warn of dodgy bitumen tradies

    Police warn of dodgy bitumen tradies

    Crime POLICE are warning Bundaberg and Wide Bay residents to be vigilant of tradespeople offering to resurface and repair bitumen driveways.

    Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    Crime Police yesterday issued a number of speeding fines in 30 minutes

    Police seeking help to find stolen car, bikes

    premium_icon Police seeking help to find stolen car, bikes

    Crime Police seeking information after Avenell Heights steals