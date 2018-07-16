Dad of 3-year-old stores meth chemicals for friend at home

BEHIND BARS: Joel Nathan Blasco pleaded guilty to five drug charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

A DAD has been jailed after pleading guilty in a Bundy court to storing chemicals and items used to produce meth at the home where his three-year-old lived.

Joel Nathan Blasco pleaded guilty to five drug charges in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said the 29-year-old was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana, coffee filters, plastic tubes, condensers, scales and chemicals on May 31 at Mount Perry. He also failed to properly dispose of a syringe.

While it has been over two years since Blasco was charged with drug offences, his lengthy criminal history played a significant role in his sentencing.

The court heard the father's "persistent offending” started back in 2009, where he was dealt with over an assault.

He was also sentenced for wilful damage and stealing charges last year and has served actual time in jail.

Defence lawyer Matt Molloy said his client's "history is indicative of someone who has a reliance on dangerous drugs”.

"Cannabis has been his drug of choice ... He uses it to assist him in sleeping. He would like to stop using it but hasn't made any attempts...”

He added that his client had previously held jobs and had been cooperative with police at the time of the offending.

The court heard Blasco's history also included some traffic offences, a sentence in 2016 and a probation breach in 2014.

"His history places him in a predicament where the court has two choices,” Mr Molloy said.

He suggested his client be sentenced to a short term of imprisonment, three to four months - to serve a third, or a longer, suspended sentence.

But Magistrate Belinda Merrin did not agree that either of the submissions were suitable.

"It's that aspect of having possession of those items that he knew had been used for production of methylamphetamine that's very concerning, Mr Molloy,” she said.

"Had it just been possessing cannabis ... he was probably looking at a short term of imprisonment ... but it's that added aspect.”

Mr Molloy said that even though his client "does not have any involvement in the production of drugs of that nature ... He doesn't hide from the fact that he knew what (the items and chemicals) were for”.

The court heard Blasco was storing the things for a friend at his home - where his young son was staying.

Accepting this, Ms Merrin told Blasco that, up until now, courts had fashioned sentences in such a way as to allow him to try to rehabilitate himself.

"(But) you have as yet not taken advantage of those opportunities,” she said.

"You have done nothing to address your drug use ... Terms of imprisonment are the only appropriate penalties today.”

Blasco was sentenced to six months in prison with parole on September 12.