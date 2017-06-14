Dad knifes mattress as baby feeds

The Wide Bay has the highest rate of mood disorders in Australia, and the third highest in depression rates.

A BABY was being fed by its mother on a bed when the father, in a fit of anger, grabbed a knife and stabbed the mattress three times.

The 23-year-old appeared in custody in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order with aggravation.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the father had previously been convicted and jailed for breaches of such orders.

"This time he has grabbed a knife and stabbed a mattress next to a four-month-old child. He unnecessarily put a child at risk," he said.

Defence lawyer Edwina Rowan said the father had not had contact with the woman until the incident.

She said he completed a course while in custody and intended to apply for a mining traineeship with the help of his father.

Ms Rowan said drugs were not an issue but alcohol was. When on parole before the incident, his urine tests had been clean.

"Most offences occur when he uses alcohol. It's a very big problem with him," she said.

"He will accept alcohol counselling. It is conceded that the only sentencing option is a jail term but it is important not to impose an order that is too crushing."

Ms Rowan said the blood found on the mattress had been from his injuries.

"He accepts it was very fortunate no injury (was done) to the child," Ms Rowan said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told the man he had endangered the safety of the baby.

"I hope you are ashamed, you should be," she said.

Ms Merrin said his letter to the court did express remorse and she hoped he would make positive changes in his life and attend programs to help.

He was sentenced to 18 months jail. He's eligible for parole on December 1.