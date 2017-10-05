Dad keeps licence after veering into traffic

"He says a rock hit the windscreen and he was trying to find the damage,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

A DRIVER who veered into the path of oncoming traffic says blamed a rock striking the windscreen for his potentially dangerous lapse in attention.

Following his explanation to Magistrate Belinda Merrin, driver James Michael Morris was successful in keeping his licence but did receive a heftier fine.

Morris, 32, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention along Burnett Heads Rd at Qunaba on April 28.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said officers saw Morris driving a red Holden Captiva in the same southerly direction ahead of their vehicle in a 100kmh speed zone.

The red Captiva had been swaying from one side of the lane to the other, then to the left and back into the middle before correcting.

It then veered over the centre line and narrowly missed an approaching vehicle.

"He says a rock hit the windscreen and he was trying to find the damage,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"He admits he was not concentrating, and that there were things going on in his life and did not want another thing going wrong.”

Ms Merrin queried whether any damage was done to the windscreen.

Defence lawyer Matt Messenger said no damage was done and Morris maintained it was hit by a rock that made "a tremendous noise”.

"He says the noise was so loud he had been amazed there wasn't (damage),” Mr Messenger said.

"The initial swerve was reaction to the rock hitting the windscreen and then (when driving inappropriately) he is trying to see if there is damage.”

Mr Messenger said Morris also had some financial issues running through his mind at the time and didn't need another expense.

He said Morris, who is supporting his children, serviced Eftpos machines and would lose his job if he lost his licence.

Ms Merrin said Morris had a relatively serious traffic record with offences of unlicensed driving, careless driving and speeding, and had previously been disqualified by a court.

She said he should have pulled over but instead drifted on to the wrong side of the road.

She did not disqualify Morris but imposed a fine of $900.