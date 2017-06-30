Dad jokes so bad they're good

Stop and have a good giggle.

Did you hear about the guy who won best knock knock joke?

He won the no bell prize.

What do you call a sketchy Italian neighbourhood?

The spaghetto.

Have you heard of the band 1023MB?

They haven't got a gig yet.

Don't trust atoms.

They make up everything.

What do you call someone with no no body and no nose.

Nobody knows.

I just watched a program about beavers.

It was the best dam program I have ever seen.

Source: Facebook

