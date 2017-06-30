Dad jokes so bad they're good

- Did you hear about the guy who won best knock knock joke?
He won the no bell prize.
- What do you call a sketchy Italian neighbourhood?
The spaghetto.
- Have you heard of the band 1023MB?
They haven't got a gig yet.
- Don't trust atoms.
They make up everything.
- What do you call someone with no no body and no nose.
Nobody knows.
- I just watched a program about beavers.
It was the best dam program I have ever seen.
