Dad jailed for bashing stranger over '$10 debt', stolen bikes

BASHED: The victim had gone with his daughter to collect bikes stolen from her, and hadn't even met Gavin Baldwin or Amanda Bornen. The Northern Star Archives

FATHER-of-four Gavin Russell Baldwin has been jailed for eight months after he broke the front teeth of a middle-aged man trying to reclaim his daughter's stolen bicycles.

"You viciously punched a 56-year-old man who you had never met before causing him facial fractures and the loss of two front teeth,” District Court Judge William Everson told Baldwin.

"It aggravated his existing degenerative spinal condition. It is serious violent conduct and warrants a deterrent sentence.”

However, Judge Everson said he "found it strange” that the prosecution said the assault was over a $10 fuel debt, not a drug debt.

"It sounds somewhat fanciful that you need to steal three bicycles for a $10 fuel debt. It does stretch credibility,” he said.

Baldwin, 33, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm to John Luyt at Moore Park Beach on September 21, 2015.

Baldwin's long-term partner, Amanda Jane Bornen, 29, pleaded guilty to the assault of Alisha Jane Luyt, then aged 20, the daughter of Mr Luyt.

Crown prosecutor Clare Kelly outlined Baldwin's criminal history, saying he had been convicted of assaulting a school teacher in Tin Can Bay in August last year.

During another offence, she said Baldwin hog-tied a woman to a chair.

The couple are also subject, since June, to a 12-month jail term handed down in the District Court on a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. They were released on immediate parole.

Ms Kelly said the Moore Park Beach assaults took place in a dispute over the $10 fuel debt that prompted three bicycles to go missing from Ms Luyt's home.

When the Luyts went Baldwin's home, Ms Bornen said they not get the bikes back unless the $10 was paid.

Bornen struck Ms Luyt in the shoulder and Baldwin punched Mr Luyt, who had been "'looking away” when hit.

Bornen later police told them Baldwin was not home but officers found him in the pantry.

Ms Kelly said Bornen should be jailed for up to three years, and serve actual time in custody.

Baldwin's barrister Simone Bain said he had experience violence as a youth.

Bornen's barrister, Russell Byrnes, said cared for four children and her offence was less serious.

Mr Luyt suffered nose bleeding, lost two teeth, and had multiple facial fractures.

Judge Everson sentenced Bornen to three months jail, immediately suspended for nine months.

Saying Baldwin had an unflattering criminal history, Judge Everson sentenced him to two years jail, parole eligibility on June 4 next year.