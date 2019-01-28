Dad 'humbled' by Citizen of the Year Award

PROUD MOMENT: Bundaberg's Citizen of the Year Award went to Russell Cobb on Saturday, for his dedication to helping the less fortunate and homeless.

THE 2019 Australia Day Award recipients for Bunda-

berg were announced at a ceremony on Saturday that also welcomed 23 citizens.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said there was no better day to recognise Bundy's community champions.

"It is with great pride that I presented three local cham-

pions and an outstanding community event with much- deserved recognition through (the) council's Australia Day Awards,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Nominated by their peers, these awards represent the highest local honour a Bundaberg region resident can receive.”

Citizen of the Year winner Russell Cobb said the award was an extraordinary surprise but "extremely humbling”.

One of the founders of the Anglican soup kitchen known as Dorcas, Mr Cobb has dedi-

cated countless hours to hel-

ping the homeless and less fortunate.

The Bundaberg born and bred father and grandfather is well known throughout the region as a former high school teacher at both Isis and Kep-

nock state schools and as a volunteer at church activities that serve the community.

"I love this town ... I'm delighted to have brought up my kids, and now my grandkids, in this town,” he told the NewsMail.

Through the Dorcas soup kitchen, Mr Cobb helps feed those in need and is a strong supporter of fundraisers and appeals for the homeless.

In addition to dedicating more than seven years to the soup kitchen, he was also involved in last year's blanket drive with CrossRoads Biker Church and has been instrumental in leading the Anglican Church bells project.

"It's humbling to have that recognition ... for the soup kitchen and this parish,” Mr Cobb said.

He said he hoped to con-

tinue his work "for many years” and said it was ener-

gising to work with people who were so committed and dedicated.

"I work with people who are in their 70s and 80s, so age is really no barrier to a full and active life serving the community,” he said.

The winner of the Young Citizen of the Year was 17-year-old Billie Morgan, who was diagnosed with Irlen's Syndrome at a young age and has been a volunteer at Bundaberg Riding for the Disabled since her early teens.

The Bundaberg Netball Association won Community Event or Group of the Year, and Senior Citizen of the Year went to Clem Soppa, who has dedicated a lifetime to bringing joy to the region through music.