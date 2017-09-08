27°
News

Dad hid his drug stash near kids

BUST: Eight MDMA pills, not pictured, were found.
BUST: Eight MDMA pills, not pictured, were found. U.S. Customs
Ross Irby
by

A DAD has been warned by a magistrate that he risks losing his kids if he continues to have illicit drugs around the toddlers.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 28-year-old Joshua Stockwell admitted having ecstasy tablets, found during a raid on his home.

Stockwell pleaded guilty to unlawfully having ecstasy, possession of marijuana and having drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said children were present when police went to Stockwell's Branyan St home at 7am on Wednesday.

Officers found a pencil case containing eight ecstasy tablets that Stockwell said were for personal use. Half a gram of leafy material and a bong were also found.

"He admitted being a drug addict,” Sgt Burgess said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said what concerned her most was that children could access the drugs.

Ms Merrin told Stockwell that he needed to decide whether he wanted to keep using drugs or to keep his children.

He was fined $850. A conviction was not recorded.

Topics:  buncourt

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Car and cane train collide

BREAKING: Car and cane train collide

A COMMODORE and a cane train have collided and then wiped out set of railway crossing lights near the Isis Sugar Mill.

Two taken to hospital after crash

The scene of the crash at the intersection of Rosedale and Avondale Rds.

Bad run on region's roads continues

10 jobs for grabs including Aldi, admin

NEW STORE: Aldi opens its doors in the CBD with its store at Bundaberg Plaza on Maryborough St.Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Find work in Bundy

New Alowishus Delicious store to open

EATING OUT: Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee is ready to franchise the popular cafe.

Cafe begins ambitious expansion plans

Local Partners