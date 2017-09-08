Dad hid his drug stash near kids

BUST: Eight MDMA pills, not pictured, were found.

A DAD has been warned by a magistrate that he risks losing his kids if he continues to have illicit drugs around the toddlers.

In Bundaberg Magistrates Court, 28-year-old Joshua Stockwell admitted having ecstasy tablets, found during a raid on his home.

Stockwell pleaded guilty to unlawfully having ecstasy, possession of marijuana and having drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said children were present when police went to Stockwell's Branyan St home at 7am on Wednesday.

Officers found a pencil case containing eight ecstasy tablets that Stockwell said were for personal use. Half a gram of leafy material and a bong were also found.

"He admitted being a drug addict,” Sgt Burgess said.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said what concerned her most was that children could access the drugs.

Ms Merrin told Stockwell that he needed to decide whether he wanted to keep using drugs or to keep his children.

He was fined $850. A conviction was not recorded.