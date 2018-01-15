Menu
Dad helps son move house without a licence

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT2
Jim Alouat
by

WHAT would a father do to help his son?

That was what motivated Corey Walters to get behind the wheel of a car on November 13.

He was stopped by police about 8pm along Mulgrave St, Gin Gin, because the vehicle he was travelling in did not have rear registration plates.

When police asked Walters to produce his licence, he told them he had never held one.

Walters told police he was helping his son move house from Wallaville to Gin Gin.

Walters faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with driving without a licence and driving an uninsured and unregistered car.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Walters there was a hefty fine involved and it would have been cheaper to get a licence.

"Yeah, it would have been,” Walters said as he was fined a total of $1059 and cannot apply for a licence for three months.

