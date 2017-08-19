Dad found with missing blue cat and three stolen bikes

A BUNDABERG man found with a missing blue cat and three stolen bicycles when police dropped by his home, has been jailed.

Mathew Benecke, 34, appeared from jail via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property between April 26 and May 30, and unlawful possession of suspected stolen property (bicycles).

He also pleaded guilty to having drug utensils (water pipe and grinder) on May 30, and drug possession (marijuana).

Prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said a burglary had been committed at a man's home in late May and a bag with child care items taken as well as a blue porcelain cat.

Police were told Benecke was bringing stolen property back to his house after a woman confirmed to officers that a blue cat stolen from the front garden of a house was at his home, which police later located.

During a search police found a clip seal bag near a fridge that held a small amount of green leafy material, which Benecke said he'd forgotten was there.

Three bicycles were also found, one dismantled, that Benecke said he'd "borrowed from mates”.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin told Benecke he knew the property was stolen.

He was sentenced to six months jail for the receiving offence and placed on 18-month supervised probation for having suspected stolen property and for the drug offences.

Benecke, who was also sentenced to a longer jail term for unrelated offences, must serve three months jail. He will then be released to begin probation.

He has already spent 78 days in custody.