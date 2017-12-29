Dad faces charges over torture of seven-week old bub

A FORMER Bundaberg man has been extradited to Brisbane where he faced court on Thursday accused of torturing his seven-week-old baby.

The baby boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found to have 19 fractures, plus bruising and a cut under his tongue, after an injury on July 25, 2013, police allege.

Almost two years later, on July 3, 2015, the boy's father, now 23, was charged with torture and three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, Brisbane Times reported.

"I didn't do that, Your Honour, I did not do that,” he interjected when the allegations were mentioned in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The court heard the man suffered from multiple personality disorder and manic depression, and had been a drug user for four years, but had not touched heroin or other drugs since December 2016.

Police were concerned he had no intention to return to Queensland to face charges but on Saturday he was found in South Australia.

He pleaded guilty to failing to appear at a court date earlier this year, the third such offence since the torture charge was laid, and was convicted, with the time he spent behind bars in the past week to serve as his sentence.

The man had applied for bail on the remaining counts, to return to South Australia and live with his girlfriend, but was refused on the basis that he had "absolutely no intention” of being around to deal with the charges.

"I'm sorry. I don't trust a word you say,” Magistrate Deborah Vasta told the defendant as he interjected from the dock.

He was remanded in custody to face court again on January 22.

BRISBANE TIMES