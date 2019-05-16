Dad drives son 5km to help after shark bite

SHARK BITE: Senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the man was lucky he had his father at the beach with him after being bitten by a shark.

SHARK BITE: Senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the man was lucky he had his father at the beach with him after being bitten by a shark. Mike Knott BUN150519SHA1

A 53-YEAR-OLD man had a lucky escape when he was bitten by what was believed to be a shark at Norval Park Beach on Monday afternoon.

The man was body surfing when he received a deep laceration wound to his right ankle causing ligament damage.

Bundaberg Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations manager Martin Kelly said the man was lucky he had his father at the beach with him.

"It's caused quite a big injury to his ankle,” he said.

"His father drove him 5km and rang the ambulance. We then responded with two units.

"He doesn't know exactly what it was but he believes it was either a shark or a crocodile, by the look of the wound it wasn't a particularly big animal.

"It does show that when you are swimming in remote areas you need someone with you, if he had been by himself he probably would have been in a lot of trouble because he would have found it quite difficult to drive.”

He said the man was in good condition when paramedics arrived.

"It was good his dad was there, he was calm, applied first aid right away and stopped the bleeding,” he said.

"When our officers got there they said it was very effective and the wound had clotted and that had gone a long way for him not to suffer further loss of blood.”

Mr Kelly said the injury will require some work during recovery.

"The last I heard they were going to operate to clean the wound and make sure there's nothing left inside,” he said.

"He might need some specialist work on that ligament and he'll need some ongoing care with potential for infection.”

Mr Kelly said while they do attend water injuries, they're not usually shark attacks.

"A lot of them are usually stonefish and animals like that because we do have the occasional stingers, we probably get more stingers ... that's more the work we do on the water,” he said.

"Crocodile bites and shark bites are a little less frequent.”

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional development officer Benjamin Davis said they were urging people to make sure they didn't swim alone.

"It's (Norval Park Beach) not a patrolled area so we're urging people to take someone with them so they can keep an eye on each other,” he said.

"We shouldn't be surprised by it, there are sharks in the water, unfortunately this guy had some bad luck.”